City approves cemetery plan to end graves shortage
At a glance
Oxford City Council agrees to fund a new £2.4m burial site near Horspath
Previously the council warned it could run out of graves
A planning application will be made to South Oxfordshire District Council
A city has agreed to move forward with a £2.4m cemetery site after running short of space for graves.
Oxford City Council previously warned it would have to reuse grave plots to avoid becoming the first authority in the country to run out of burial space.
It said the new site near Horspath was identified following a 10-year search for land.
The authority is preparing a planning application for South Oxfordshire District Council.
In 2019 the council estimated it would run out of burial space within two years.
It approved plans to reuse graves so long as existing remains were not disturbed.
Previously, in 2017, it said it had spent £30,500 in an unsuccessful search for new land.
The new 17-acre (seven-hectare) site on Oxford Road adjoining Shotover Country Park could accommodate burials for 45 years, the council said.
Oxford Preservation Trust said it gave the land to the city in the 1950s for the benefit of residents.
The trust, which retains a protective covenant over the site, said it was happy for it to be developed sensitively by the council.
The council said Oxford Burial Meadow would resemble natural parkland, with winding paths, scattered trees and meadow.