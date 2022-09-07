Two Jersey heritage organisations have merged their collections to create an online catalogue of the island's history.

Jersey Heritage and Société Jersiaise hope to make them more accessible to the public.

Heritage will provide its archive and museum collections, and Société Jersiaise have brought its photographic and library collections to the website, external.

Director of Archives and Collections at Jersey Heritage Linda Romeril said the website was the "culmination of a number of years of work" between the two organisations.

She said: "Researchers can now search across the collections of both heritage organisations, allowing them to see documents and photographs that were previously held in different places.

"Linking up the resources available makes them more accessible to the public, whether they are carrying out research about their family history or on a professional basis.”

The website has more than 800,000 descriptions of items.

Archivist at the Société Jersiaise Photographic Archive Patrick Cahill said: “The new shared online catalogue is great for users and demonstrates the benefits of taking a collaborative approach to cultural heritage in Jersey."