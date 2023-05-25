A12 shut after serious crash between two vehicles

Emergency services were called to the A12, in Blythburgh, Suffolk, on Thursday evening

A road is expected to remain closed for "the foreseeable future" after a serious crash between two vehicles, police have said.

The A12, at Blythburgh in Suffolk, was shut in both directions, from Walberswick to the Beccles turn-off, at about 19:30 BST.

Suffolk Constabulary said officers were conducting investigations into the cause. It has asked witnesses to get in touch.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

