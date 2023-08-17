A man who dropped out of his engineering degree in the second year in order to do an apprenticeship has said A-level students need to remember "university is not everything".

Thousands of pupils in Wales got their A-level results on Thursday, with the top grades seeing a drop from last year.

While many pupils are fighting for university spots, others are opting to go straight into the working world.

Jordan Peterson, 22, said: "Apprenticeships are not as bad of an option as people seem to think they are."