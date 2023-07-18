The zone will run on the coastbound A20 from the Courtwood interchange to Western Heights roundabout.

Signs to inform drivers will be installed from the end of this week, National Highways said, while the news will be shared directly with haulage groups and ferry operators.

National Highways head of operational integration Nicky Potts said: “We understand that when there is disruption at the port, residents of Aycliffe can often be disturbed by lorry drivers who are queuing in TAP along the A20.

“In particular, when they use horns during the night which can keep people awake.

“Whilst we look at broader solutions, we have agreed we will implement a quiet zone along the A20 leading up to the port which will run throughout the summer deployment of Operation Brock.”

The A20 TAP operation is part of a series of measures to improve Kent’s resilience and ensure the smooth flow of traffic through the region in the event of disruption to services across the English Channel.

The Operation Brock contraflow system is also currently in place on the M20 between Maidstone and Ashford ahead of the summer holidays.