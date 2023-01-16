Four councils in Norfolk have threatened legal action against the county council over its plans for devolution.

It was the latest stage in a increasingly bitter argument over the government deal to give the county more money and powers in return for a directly-elected council leader.

South Norfolk, Broadland, Breckland and North Norfolk district councils have sent a "letter before action" to the Conservative county council leader Andrew Proctor complaining about the lack of consultation.

Norfolk County Council said it was "disappointing" the four authorities were "resorting to a legal challenge".