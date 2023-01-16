Four councils threaten legal action over devolution
Four councils in Norfolk have threatened legal action against the county council over its plans for devolution.
It was the latest stage in a increasingly bitter argument over the government deal to give the county more money and powers in return for a directly-elected council leader.
South Norfolk, Broadland, Breckland and North Norfolk district councils have sent a "letter before action" to the Conservative county council leader Andrew Proctor complaining about the lack of consultation.
Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.
South Norfolk, Broadland and Breckland are all run by the Conservatives, while North Norfolk is run by the Liberal Democrats.
The letter from the councils comes ahead of a full county council meeting on Tuesday, external where there is due to be a debate on the plans, but no vote.
The county council argued that there was no need for a vote at this early stage, but many county and district councillors said that was unconstitutional.
Under the plans for devolution, announced last month, Norfolk would receive an extra £600m from the government over the next 30 years, which it could borrow against to fund major projects along with extra money for adult education and house-building.
But critics said having a directly-elected council leader, the county council’s favoured option, meant Norfolk would receive fewer powers and less money than it would if it had a directly-elected mayor of a new separate authority in the county.
John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk council, said: "The directly-elected leader is very much second best without any real powers for planning, housing, the environment, or the integration of health and social care benefits or growth.
"A directly-elected leader places all the executive powers of the county council and its budgets in the hand of one individual.
"We want the best deal for Norfolk."
Under plans approved by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, Suffolk would have a similar devolution deal.
