An exhibition showcasing historical royal artefacts has gone on show at a stately home in Surrey ahead of the King’s coronation.

Polesden Lacey, owned by the National Trust, is an Edwardian house and estate, near Dorking.

Objects with royal links - including a green snuff box gifted by Edward VII and a ruby and diamond brooch worn to his coronation - will go on display.

The exhibit opens at the end of April and runs until October.