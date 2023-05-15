Volunteers at foodbanks in Coventry have been told not to come in for a week due to a lack of donations.

Gavin Kibble, who runs 14 foodbanks in the city, said there was not enough food for volunteers to sort.

He said foodbanks were facing a "double crisis" as demand for services continues to rise, while the cost of living impacted people's ability to donate.

Coventry Foodbank, which started up in 2011, currently feeds about 800 people per week and volunteers are organising a walkathon to raise funds.