Set in 134 acres on a cliff over Carmarthen Bay, the views from Lords Park Farm are the stuff of dream homes.

It overlooks the Taf and Towy estuaries while the white-washed buildings are surrounded by meadows, woods and scrub.

Now National Trust Cymru wants someone to develop a farm business at the Llansteffan site, which includes a four-bedroom Grade II-listed 19th Century farmhouse, an annex and traditional farm buildings.

It wants “nature-friendly farming” at the heart of plans for the Carmarthenshire farm.