Four people have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Rhyl, Denbighshire.

One person remains in hospital in a stable condition following the incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, North Wales Police said.

A 17-year-old boy and a man, 18, both from Rhyl, and two women, aged 18 and 37 from Trelogan, Flintshire, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court, Conwy, on Tuesday morning accused of attempted murder.

The two from Rhyl were also charged with perverting the course of justice, with the 17-year-old boy facing an additional charge of possession of a bladed article.

A fifth person, a 24-year-old man, was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

All five were remanded in custody and will appear at Mold Crown Court next month.