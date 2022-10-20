Only half of Ireland's sewage treated to EU standards, says environment agency

Only half (51%) of Ireland's sewage is being treated to EU standards to protect the environment, according to The Irish Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The European average for compliance on sewage treatment is 90%.

The figures come from a report about urban waste water treatment in 2021, released on Thursday., external

The agency has warned that the quality of Irish rivers, lakes and coastal waters is being harmed and Ireland is failing to meet EU directives.

The EU requires Ireland to protect and enhance its waters, external to reach a ''good status'' and prevent any deterioration to the existing status of water quality.

The report showed 32 Irish towns and villages were still discharging raw sewage into the environment every day.

The EPA acknowledged that works to eliminate raw sewage flowing into seas and rivers in those towns have started or were due to start by 2024.

The EPA also said recent investments made by Irish Water have improved water quality.

However, the report stated that out of 38 priority areas where waste water discharges are having an adverse impact on rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters, Irish Water had "no clear action plan or time frame" to improve treatment at 27 of them.

The EPA also identified 12 large towns and cities not treating sewage to EU standards, including Clonakilty, Lahinch, and Malahide.