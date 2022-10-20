Only half of Ireland's sewage treated to EU standards, says environment agency
At a glance
Some 51% of Ireland’s sewage is being treated to the European Union standards set to protect the environment
The EU average is 90%
Works to eliminate raw sewage flowing into seas and rivers from 32 towns and villages have commenced or are due to start by 2024.
The Irish Environment Agency says Irish Water has no clear plan to improve treatment at 27 priority areas where waste water discharges are impacting on rivers, lakes and coastal waters.
- Published
Only half (51%) of Ireland's sewage is being treated to EU standards to protect the environment, according to The Irish Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The European average for compliance on sewage treatment is 90%.
The figures come from a report about urban waste water treatment in 2021, released on Thursday., external
The agency has warned that the quality of Irish rivers, lakes and coastal waters is being harmed and Ireland is failing to meet EU directives.
The EU requires Ireland to protect and enhance its waters, external to reach a ''good status'' and prevent any deterioration to the existing status of water quality.
The report showed 32 Irish towns and villages were still discharging raw sewage into the environment every day.
The EPA acknowledged that works to eliminate raw sewage flowing into seas and rivers in those towns have started or were due to start by 2024.
The EPA also said recent investments made by Irish Water have improved water quality.
However, the report stated that out of 38 priority areas where waste water discharges are having an adverse impact on rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters, Irish Water had "no clear action plan or time frame" to improve treatment at 27 of them.
The EPA also identified 12 large towns and cities not treating sewage to EU standards, including Clonakilty, Lahinch, and Malahide.
The EPA said Irish Water has no clear plan to improve treatment in one-third or 27 priority areas where wastewater discharges are impacting rivers, lakes and coastal waters.
Officials said it takes on average between five and seven years to get waste treatment projects built and it will take several years and a multi-billion euro investment to get all treatment systems up to standard.
EPA Director Dr Tom Ryan said it would take "a high level of sustained investment over the next two decades to bring all treatment systems across the country up to the required standard to protect the environment and public health."
He added that the report showed that targeting investment at the priority areas was delivering improvements in water quality, citing the elimination of raw sewage discharges from Cobh and Castletownbere in County Cork.
The report said equivalent of two Olympic size swimming pools of raw sewage , externalevery day has now been eliminated in Cork Harbour due to recent improvements in water waste infrastructure.
The agency warned investment is needed over the next 20 years to bring all treatment systems across the country up to the required standard.
Irish Water told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ that €367m was invested in waste water infrastructure in 2021, the highest ever in a single year.
Some 21 have new waste water plants and contracts have been signed to build new plants in 14 locations.
Irish Water’s Infrastructure Delivery Director Brian Sheehan said: ''We have seen the impact of these improvements in areas such as Shannon, County Clare and Cork city where we completed upgrades in 2021.
Irish Water said that since 2014, 60% of raw sewage discharges by volume have been eliminated through targeted investment in new sewerage infrastructure.
The organisation said it is on target to eliminate nearly all of the remainder by 2025.
It said up to 93% of plants comply with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive, up from 81% in 2015.