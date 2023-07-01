County Donegal World War One soldier honoured
At a glance
The only soldier from Donegal who was awarded a Victoria Cross for his bravery during the World War One is honoured in his native county
James Duffy was 28 years old when he risked his own life to save others
Eighteen soldiers attached to Irish Regiments who received the VC have been remembered at similar ceremonies across Europe and Asia at the same time
- Published
The only solider from County Donegal to be awarded a Victoria Cross (VC) during World War One has been honoured in his native county.
Wreaths were laid in memory of James Duffy at a service in Letterkenny's Conwal cemetery.
The 28-year-old was serving with his battalion in Palestine on 27 December 1917 when he came to the aid of two seriously wounded colleagues under enemy fire, saving their lives.
He was later awarded a Victoria Cross.
The Victoria Cross is one of the highest awards for British soldiers and is awarded for extreme bravery.
Historian Richard Doherty has written extensively about James Duffy alongside colleague, David Truesdale and other soldiers who have been given the Victoria Cross.
In their book, Irish Winners of the Victoria Cross, they reflect on James Duffy's actions after the capture of Jerusalem.
"In the hard fighting that went on around Kereina Peak, Duffy performed several acts of cool bravery in the recovery of wounded men.
"When his fellow stretcher-bearer was hit, Duffy continued alone to bring in a wounded man before returning to rescue his partner."
Eighteen soldiers attached to Irish regiments who received the VC have been remembered at similar ceremonies across Europe and Asia at the same time on Saturday.
For the family of James Duffy it was an important occasion.
The Donegal man's granddaughter, Evelyn Gallagher, said it was a fitting tribute.
"I'm so glad for my mum, Nellie (Duffy), and the wider Duffy family.
"My mum worked really hard to get recognition for James' efforts.
She is actually buried in the same grave here in Letterkenny.
This would mean so much to her today."
Ms Duffy, one of eight siblings, died in 2021 at the age of 96.
"She was very proud of him," her daughter, Evelyn Gallagher, added.
"Her father didn't get any recognition for a long time. But she made sure he got it in the end.
"He was 79 when he died. That was on 7 April 1969."
Born in Gweedore, in north west Donegal, in 1889, Pte Duffy was brought to live in Letterkenny as a baby.
He joined the Army in Glasgow on 1 December 1914 and was posted to the 6th Battalion, Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers.
The Battalion was sent to Gallipoli, then Egypt, before landing in Palestine in September 1917 as part of the British invasion there.
He was presented with the Victoria Cross by King George V on 25 July 1918 at Buckingham Palace.
It is now in the collection of the Inniskilling Fusiliers at Enniskillen Castle.
He was described as a modest, unassuming man, who was employed in Port Ballyraine in Letterkenny after the war, unloading coal boats.