County Donegal World War One soldier honoured

The only solider from County Donegal to be awarded a Victoria Cross (VC) during World War One has been honoured in his native county.

Wreaths were laid in memory of James Duffy at a service in Letterkenny's Conwal cemetery.

The 28-year-old was serving with his battalion in Palestine on 27 December 1917 when he came to the aid of two seriously wounded colleagues under enemy fire, saving their lives.

He was later awarded a Victoria Cross.

The Victoria Cross is one of the highest awards for British soldiers and is awarded for extreme bravery.

Historian Richard Doherty has written extensively about James Duffy alongside colleague, David Truesdale and other soldiers who have been given the Victoria Cross.