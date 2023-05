A fire investigation has got under way after a blaze broke out at a poultry farm shed which housed 9,000 chicks.

Four fire service crews were sent to the blaze on Anglesey at 05:33 BST.

The incident began off the A5025 road at Dulas and was declared under control at 06:34, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

It is understood that about 8,000 birds have died in the fire.