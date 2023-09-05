An MP says parents and pupils are frustrated by the delayed opening of a new school.

Oakley School, a through school in Bishops Tachbrook, Warwickshire, welcomes its first pupils this week with the arrival of Year Seven children.

But Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western says those pupils will start their secondary education at the nearby Myton School and move across to Oakley in September 2024.

Warwickshire County Council said the delay was down to the build being affected by rising construction costs.