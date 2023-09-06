One college in Devon confirmed with RAAC

One college in Devon has been included in the government's list of educational establishments where potentially defective concrete has been identified.

Petroc College is on list of places with confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, known as RAAC, in some of its buildings.

The college has campuses in Barnstaple and Tiverton, with higher and further education courses, along with the largest sixth form in north Devon.

It said in a letter to parents it took "immediate action" when RAAC was identified and there was "no risk" to staff or students.