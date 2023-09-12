Police put a cordon in place at the former bus station in Exeter overnight after a fire which started in a toilet block.

Emergency services were called at about 20:00 BST on Monday to reports of the fire in the derelict bus station on Paris Street.

Fire crews tackled the blaze and the scene was handed over to Devon and Cornwall Police at about 21:00 BST, the fire service said.

No injuries were reported, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.