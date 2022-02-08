HIV treatment to be made available in Jersey

A pill that prevents the transmission of the HIV virus is to be made available for free in Jersey.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) can be used by people who are HIV negative but at high risk of contracting the virus.

This includes men or transgender women who have sex with men, and the partner of a person who is HIV positive.

Sexual health nurse, Shellie Hullah, said: "This is a huge step forward in our fight against HIV and is in line with other health services in the world, including the NHS.

“HIV carries a stigma and people are often discriminated against which continues to be a barrier for people accessing care and treatment.

"It is vital that we work together to eliminate all forms of HIV-related stigma and help those in need.”

The drug has been available in England since April 2020.

HIV is mostly transmitted through unprotected sex and the sharing of needles.

People can be infected if they come into direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

PrEP is only suitable for HIV negative people and is used to reduce the risk from possible exposure.

Those that have had relevant exposure in the absence of PrEP can access Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) which is a different regime.

The States said: "Other preventative measures remain extremely important.

"Wearing of condoms which are supplied free of charge through the Blood Borne Viruses and Sexual Health Departments reduces the risk of transmission of other infections.

"Those who are infected with HIV will require treatment on a life-long basis."