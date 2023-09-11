Image gallery

Image source, Adam Razi Image caption, A new exhibition looking at how fashion can have a positive impact on society is to take place in east London. Image source, Adam Razi Image caption, Designed for Life will be the first exhibition held by the London College of Fashion following its move to its new home in East Bank. Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The area, based at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, is London's new cultural quarter. As well as being the college's new base, Sadler's Wells dance company, the V&A, UCL and the BBC will have venues there. Image source, Ben Stockley Image caption, The first ceremonial coat created for the high sheriff of Greater London, which was designed and made in a collaboration between the college and charities that work with current and ex-prisoners to develop fashion skills, will be among the items going on display. Image source, Together with Refugees/Andy Aitchison Image caption, Another piece will be Dress for Our Time, an item created by sustainable fashion researcher and artist Prof Helen Storey from a decommissioned refugee tent donated by the UNHCR. Image source, Sirlute Image caption, Lindsay Pentelow, the college's head of cultural programming, said the exhibition "stands as a testament to our mission to change lives through fashion and to lead the charge in cultivating a future where the impact of fashion is embraced and celebrated". Image source, JC Candanedo Image caption, The exhibition will run from 2 October to 19 January next year and will be free to visit.

