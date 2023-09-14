Drone activity disrupts Guernsey Air Display
At a glance
The Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display started at 11:00
It was suspended at about 12:30 due to a drone flying in the area of the display
The Seafire display was delayed by nearly 10 minutes and shortened, but went ahead after the drone was grounded
- Published
The Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display was disrupted by a drone.
A Spitfire and a Hurricane began the show at 11:00 BST.
The Seafire display due to start at 12:31 was delayed by eight minutes while a drone flying in the area of the display was grounded.
The Red Arrows is due to be the final act.
Tim De La Fosse, the Seafire pilot, said ahead of the display: "It is always great to come back to Guernsey and I will always be front of the queue to bring the planes back here."
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids carried out by Lancaster bombers.
While the Lancaster from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight could not be fully involved in the display it is due to perform a flypast at 14:45.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.