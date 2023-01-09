A new footbridge has opened across the A45 in Solihull as part of work to improve the M42.

The 92-tonne structure allows people to walk and cycle between Bickenhill and Catherine-de-Barnes, the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham International railway station and the airport, National Highways said.

The bridge, spanning almost 60m (196ft), was installed as part of a £282m upgrade at junction six of the M42.

A spokesperson for National Highways said it was important to make sure the scheme benefitted the local community as well as motorists.