Fortnight of roadworks on key Douglas route begins
- Published
Resurfacing works on a key commuter route through Douglas have begun.
The Department of Infrastructure said Victoria Street was "wide enough to allow this to happen one lane at a time".
It means the road will remain open, however all parking has been suspended from the junction of Duke Street to the junction with Loch Promenade.
The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.
It marks the latest phase of works on the road after several evening closures of the upper part of the carriageway.
