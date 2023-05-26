He was recognised with the award, for his outstanding sporting achievements, in November but was only able to receive his certificate this week.

Mr Kane has spent the majority of his playing career in the capital with Tottenham Hotspur, where he is their all-time top scorer.

He said: "The ceremony dived into a bit of the history and some of the names before me so it is incredible to be a part of.

"I am extremely grateful to London and what it has given me, the opportunities it has given me. I have been lucky to live here my whole life pretty much.

"To represent not just England, but London as well, is something I am extremely proud of."

His wife Kate, their three children and other family members were at the event.

He was nominated by Chris Hayward, the City Corporation's policy chairman, and his deputy Keith Bottomley.

Mr Hayward called Mr Kane an "outstanding sportsman and role model for young footballers".