Sign spelling gaffes from across Wales

Asda 'alcohol free' sign TWITTER/@CWLCYMRO

Asda in Cwmbran accidentally offered "free alcohol" with a Welsh translation mix-up

Earlier this week, workers managed to paint the word "shcool" outside Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea.

The Welsh word for school was also written incorrectly - instead of reading ysgol, it said ysool.

It’s certainly not the first time an embarrassing spelling mistake or translation error has been spotted in Wales.

From road instructions, supermarket signs, government messages and even maps, here are some of the gaffes that have invited ridicule in recent years.

Stephen Grainger

Spelling test fail for the contractors working outside Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea

A sign named after former First Minister Rhodri Morgan in Canton, Cardiff, missed out the 'h' in his name

In last weekend's emergency alert test the Welsh translation for the words "others safe" read "eraill yn Vogel" when it should have been "eraill yn ddiogel"

Andy Godden

"Sboncen", as written in a Tesco in Swansea, is squash played on a court with racquets, rather than the type of drink

CAMBRIAN NEWS

When B&Q moved from in Llanbadarn Fawr, Ceredigion, it pointed shoppers to the USA - telling shoppers in Welsh "you can find United States" - instead of "you can find us".

Out Of Office: Swansea council's sign was clear enough to lorry drivers - but the Welsh translation read: "I am not in the office at the moment. Send any work to be translated."

ORDNANCE SURVEY

Historian Nia Powell spotted a number of inaccuracies in Welsh place names on maps

A no entry sign at Aldi's car park in Llandudno, Conwy county, was translated in the context of book-keeping, not traffic

NEIL WYN JONES

Wrexham council was criticised after a resident circled all the Welsh grammar errors on a country park sign

A sign at Tesco in Swansea told drivers to exit left in Welsh (allanfa) and right in English

MP Virginia Crosbie had to apologise in 2020 for Welsh language errors on her website, including the 2 Sisters plant on Anglesey being translated as a plant of the green variety

In the Vale of Glamorgan, one road sign translated "access" to the made-up word "acses", while another urged drivers to "follow the entertainment" rather than take a diversion

The Welsh word for students "myfyrwyr" was spelt incorrectly as "myfywyr" on some signs at Aberystwyth University

A temporary road sign in Cardiff city centre urged English speakers to look left before crossing the road - but told Welsh speakers to look right

