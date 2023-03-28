Britain's 'wonkiest pub' for sale for £675,000
A pub believed to be the wonkiest in Britain has been listed for sale with a guide price of £675,000.
The Crooked House, on Himley Road, near Dudley, was revealed this month to be one of 61 freehold pubs being sold by Marston's PLC.
The 18th Century venue has been popular in the region, attracting visitors to see the distinctive leaning building.
It has three trading areas including a separate restaurant, according to its online listing.
It also has external car parking with 20 spaces, a children's play area, a beer garden and allotments, the advert by estate agent Christie & Co said.
The Crooked House was first built as a farmhouse in 1765 but one side of the building began to sink due to mining in the area in the early 19th Century.
Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries bought it, made it structurally safe in the 1940s and renamed it the Crooked House due to its appearance.
The move to sell the pubs came as part of a nationwide review by Wolverhampton-based Marston's which announced the sale earlier this month.
