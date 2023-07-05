Three men were taken to hospital after a serious crash between a car and a van in the Borders.

The accident happened at about 13:20 on Tuesday on the A68 between Soutra and Oxton near the junction for Glengelt.

Emergency services were called out to the scene and the road was shut for about four-and-a-half hours.

The driver of the silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and the driver and a passenger in the blue Audi A5 were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Sgt Dave Waddell said: "Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

"We are appealing for any motorists who were in the area, or believe they saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash, to please come forward."