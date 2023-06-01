Rapist posed as taxi driver to prey on women
A rapist who posed as a taxi driver when he preyed on two women has been jailed for 17 years.
Thasawar Iqbal picked up the first woman in Birmingham in December 2021 and made sexual advances to her and tried to take her into a house, police said.
She escaped and he was arrested but, while on bail, picked up another woman and subjected her to sexual abuse.
The 41-year-old was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of offences including sexual assault and rape.
Police said he took drugs while he drove his first victim, having offered her a lift home from the city centre before taking her to an unknown location.
She managed to get away after Iqbal made sexual advances and stopped at a house where he tried to take her inside.
'Predatory sexual offender'
On 10 July 2022, Iqbal picked up the second woman on Birchfield Road as she walked alone.
He blocked her path and offered her a lift which she refused at first but he followed her and persuaded her he was a taxi driver and would take her home, officers said.
She was taken to a local pub's car park where he sexually assaulted her before offering to drive her to where she lived.
He asked for her phone number but police said she agreed to have his number instead, then called officers and he was arrested.
Iqbal, from Birchdale Road in Erdington, Birmingham, was convicted in January and sentenced on Friday to 17 years in prison with a further five on licence in the community.
Iqbal was a "predatory sexual offender" and his actions were "persistent and pre-planned", Det Con Soniya Ram said.
She praised the bravery of the two women for coming forward to report him to police.
