A man was assaulted after going to investigate three men he suspected of trying to break into a caravan.

Warwickshire Police said the man was hurt after approaching the scene on Lime Tree Avenue in Bilton, Rugby, at about 01:15 BST on Thursday.

His injuries were not serious and the suspects fled before police arrived at the scene about four minutes later.

The force said it would be stepping up patrols in the area in response.