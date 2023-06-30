Man injured while investigating suspected break-in
At a glance
A man was assaulted while investigating a break-in involving a caravan in Rugby
It happened in the Bilton area at about 01:15 BST on Thursday
Officers said they would be stepping up patrols in the area
Warwickshire Police called for anyone with information to come forward
A man was assaulted after going to investigate three men he suspected of trying to break into a caravan.
Warwickshire Police said the man was hurt after approaching the scene on Lime Tree Avenue in Bilton, Rugby, at about 01:15 BST on Thursday.
His injuries were not serious and the suspects fled before police arrived at the scene about four minutes later.
The force said it would be stepping up patrols in the area in response.
"This was a brazen and cowardly attack and we are now putting a lot of resources into making sure we can track down the suspects," said Det Insp Gareth Unett.
"Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for the time being and we are conducting door-to-door enquiries."
The suspects, said to have been dressed in dark clothes, fled in the direction of Alwyn Road, police said.
The force appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.