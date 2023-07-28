An "organised crime gang" who targeted homes and took high value items worth more than £37,000 have been jailed.

Jorge Bravo, Jorge Espinoza and Williams Jean-Michel Andres travelled from London to Kent with the intention of breaking into addresses, police said.

As they left the county, they were intercepted by officers who discovered the stolen property inside their vehicle.

The three men were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.