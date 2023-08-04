Driver suffers minor injuries after van overturns

Overturned van on the A3072 Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The crash happened on the A3072 at Stockleigh Pomeroy

A man has been taken to hospital after a van crashed and overturned in Devon.

The crash happened on the A3072 at Stockleigh Pomeroy, near Crediton, at about 11:00 BST, police said.

Firefighters said the driver, who managed to get himself out of the van, was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Devon and Cornwall Police said he suffered minor injuries.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries

The road was closed to remove the van and repair damage to a telegraph pole, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

It was reopened at 12:30.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The road was closed for one-and-a-half hours

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related External Links