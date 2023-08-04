Driver suffers minor injuries after van overturns
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after a van crashed and overturned in Devon.
The crash happened on the A3072 at Stockleigh Pomeroy, near Crediton, at about 11:00 BST, police said.
Firefighters said the driver, who managed to get himself out of the van, was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Devon and Cornwall Police said he suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed to remove the van and repair damage to a telegraph pole, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
It was reopened at 12:30.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.