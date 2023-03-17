Private jet wing damage is known landing risk - accident report

Its report, external said the aircraft had left Biggin Hill airport at 16:05 GMT and was approaching runway 25 at Luton Airport in gusty conditions.

During an initial landing attempt, the "pitch and roll" combination was enough for the right wing to touch the runway for approximately 18m (59ft).

The wingtip, flap flaring, aileron and slat features were all damaged.

The two-pilot crew were unhurt and there were no passengers on board, the report said.

A second approach and landing were performed without incident, and the pilots were unaware until afterwards that the wing had been damaged.

The AAIB said the "risk of wingtip contact is well known" in this type of aircraft and it had conducted several similar investigations.

As a result, the manufacturer has taken a number of safety actions, including improving training and publishing new guidance for pilots on techniques for landing in crosswinds.

Safety action has also been taken by the operator following an internal investigation, which includes the introduction of new scenarios of crosswind landings and low-energy go-arounds in simulator training.