A new audio walking tour aims to tell the "real stories, of anything and everything" about a diverse town.

Fin Kennedy said Luton's Museum of Stories will be a mixture of memories, life experiences and recollections from the Bury Park area.

A phone line has been set up for people to call and leave a message about what they want to share.

About 12 of the experiences will be made into a five-minute "audio art gallery" that can be played via an app for anyone who walks along Dunstable Road.