Nuisance bikers have been banned from a popular beauty spot on the edge of Sherwood Forest.

Off-road riders now face fines of £100 or prosecution if they are caught riding at The Desert near Mansfield.

Police can now also disperse groups gathering there and seize their motorbikes.

Mansfield District Council renewed and expanded an existing Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) this week to include the sandy area off Eakring Road, near Forest Town.