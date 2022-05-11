Drug dog Bailey saved by police animal charity

"Bailey was at the vets for six days and, for the first few days, we really thought we were going to lose him," said his owner Mr Wright.

"The vets said we could euthanise him but we didn't want to give up on him.

"He needed nine litres of fluid to rehydrate him but he finally started to perk up, lift his head and wag his tail again."

Mr Wright was "thrilled" when the charity offered to cover the bill.

"Bailey will need lifelong treatment to manage the Cushing's as well as regular check-ups so it's a huge weight off my mind to know," he added.

Mr Wright, from Grimsby in North East Lincolnshire, said Bailey is a "typical springer", adding: "He never runs out of energy, never stops looking or searching."

Among his notable successful searches was one of a shop in Hull where he found 1.5kg of cocaine, helping police to uncover a large drug-dealing ring.

When Mr Wright retired, he adopted both Bailey and another police dog he worked with, a German shepherd called Pedro.