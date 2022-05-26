Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash with a car in north Wales.
Police said they were called to the crash on Dyserth Road in Rhyl, Denbighshire, at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
The male rider of an orange KTM off-road motorcycle was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by ambulance with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
The female driver of a VW Golf car sustained only minor injuries, said North Wales Police.
The force added it was appealing for witnesses and information.
Sgt Liam Ho said: “We are also urging anybody who may have witnessed an orange-coloured KTM off-road motorbike being ridden in the area prior to the collision to contact us.”