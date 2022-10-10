P﻿olice in Nottinghamshire are increasing the number of officers on patrol in a bid to tackle car cruisers.

Complaints from residents in Rushcliffe saw more officers on the A52 between Gamston and Edwalton and the A453 at Ratcliffe-on-Soar on 4 October.

I﻿ssues raised around the gathering of drivers included parking problems, noise pollution and "inconsiderate driving".

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said: "A number of cars were stopped with drivers being spoken to and issued advice."