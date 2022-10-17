A﻿ leisure centre shut after high levels of methane gas in the air were discovered is set to reopen.

Huncote Leisure Centre was forced to close in November 2021 after tests at the former landfill.

In July, B﻿laby District Council approved plans to reopen, with access to the site to return at 15:30 BST on Monday.

A﻿ BMX track and footpath around the back of the centre are expected to remain closed until spring 2023.