New domestic abuse laws to come into effect
At a glance
New domestic abuse laws are coming into effect on 21 June in Jersey, the government has confirmed
They were approved by the States Assembly in 2022
Deputy Helen Miles, Minister for Home Affairs, said it was a "critical step forward"
Coercive and controlling behaviour will become illegal in Jersey next week, the government has said.
New domestic abuse laws are coming into force that were approved by States Assembly members in April 2022.
The government said the powers will ensure the police and courts have the relevant tools to keep people safe.
The legislation has a penalty of up to five years imprisonment and an unlimited fine, and recognises domestic abuse as an offence itself.
The new laws also provide a definition of abusive behaviour which occurs when someone commits an offence which involves physical or sexual abuse, violence, threats, harassment or neglect.
Coercive or controlling behaviour is also defined as domestic abuse.
It also includes acts committed outside of Jersey if the offender is usually resident in Jersey.
Deputy Helen Miles, Minister for Home Affairs, said it is a "critical step forward" in addressing domestic abuse in the island.
She said: "Domestic abuse is deeply damaging, invidious behaviour, and we know that it causes much harm in our community.
“We are also working closely with the Violence Against Women and Girls Taskforce to identify any further resources, additional legislative reforms and required methods of protection, and I look forward to their forthcoming report findings and recommendations.”
