Hutchison, who has written 200 books, added: "When I usually walk around Fort William people will stop me and ask about the latest book.

"But all I have had in the last month is people going: 'Oh, what is happening with the midgies?'"

Glasgow-based film-maker Alessio Avezzano was among those whose imagination was gripped by the idea of monstrous midges.

Avezzano said: "I immediately thought it was like lightning in a bottle, and why didn't this already exist?

"I reached out to Barry for his sake, to reiterate 'you have to write this quickly'."

Avezzano said he was worried someone else might steal the idea.

He added: "It was an unusual situation to have national newspapers talking about a film-maker's concept. There was pressure to get on it."

With encouragement from Avezzano, Hutchison wrote the draft script in a week, some of it while "locked away" in a Glasgow hotel room.

The plot for the film, called Midgies, centres on a mum and her teenage daughter on a road trip through the Highlands.

The journey turns into a fight for survival after they encounter deadly swarm of midges.