Gwent Police is "reviewing" the content of a leaflet about traveller and Gypsy sites which were sent to constituents by the Welsh Secretary.

It raises concerns about proposed sites in David Davies's Monmouth constituency.

An advocacy group said the leaflet was “intended to create hostile environment for Gypsies and travellers".

Mr Davies said it was not a criticism of the community and the "location of sites was a legitimate matter for public debate".