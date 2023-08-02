Police review MP's Gypsy and traveller leaflet
At a glance
Conservative MP David TC Davies's leaflet asked if voters wanted a Gypsy and traveller site next to their house
Gwent Police says it is "reviewing" its contents
Mr Davies says the leaflet was not a criticism of the Gypsy and traveller community
- Published
Gwent Police is "reviewing" the content of a leaflet about traveller and Gypsy sites which were sent to constituents by the Welsh Secretary.
It raises concerns about proposed sites in David Davies's Monmouth constituency.
An advocacy group said the leaflet was “intended to create hostile environment for Gypsies and travellers".
Mr Davies said it was not a criticism of the community and the "location of sites was a legitimate matter for public debate".
Gwent Police said it was considering “the content of the leaflet and its impact on the Gypsy and traveller and settled communities in Monmouthshire".
The statement follows concerns raised by the Travelling Ahead group.
The leaflet by Mr Davies carries the headline “Gypsy and traveller site coming to your area soon" before discussing a Monmouthshire council consultation on establishing "a number of Gypsy traveller sites" in the county.
It raises concerns that "there will be insufficient consultation with the members of the public affected."
The second page then asks respondents yes or no questions about the consultation, including: “Would you like to see a traveller site next to your house?"
Travelling Ahead, which provides advocacy and advice for Gypsy, Roma and traveller communities in Wales, said the leaflet was a “clear breach of Equality Act, dog whistle actions intended to create hostile environment for Gypsies and travellers".
Det Insp Steve Thomas said: "We take any allegation of discrimination extremely seriously and we’re committed to ensuring our communities are safe places and welcoming for all."
In a statement, Mr Davies said: “The location of authorised and unauthorised traveller sites is a legitimate matter for public debate and scrutiny.
"It is entirely valid to criticise a lack of wide public consultation by a council.
"I have been contacted by many upset residents at the shortness of the consultation and the proposed locations for the sites.
"I have also been told that many from the Gypsy and traveller community are also upset at the proposed locations for the sites. This is not a criticism of the Gypsy and traveller community."