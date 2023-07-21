The footage also showed a member of the public, Claire Knight, stopping the two men to check on Mr Doyle after seeing him being dragged down the street from his home, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Ms Knight followed them to the post office while on her phone, calling an ambulance.

CCTV footage showed both men dragging the body into the post office and skipping the queue to the counter.

Mr Doyle is then seen lying on the floor and Haughney is seen attempting to speak to him while accusing staff of killing his uncle.

Garda (Irish police officer) Joe O’Keeffe, who was called to the post office, told the court that Haughney said to staff: "He’s dead now. If you paid me he wouldn’t be here."

Haughney attempted to withdraw the pension for a second time, the court saw in the footage.

Garda O'Keefe said Mr Doyle was declared dead by paramedics on the post office floor 40 minutes later after CPR was administered.

The court heard Haughney had attempted to withdraw the pension before the incident but was unable to as he was not a nominated agent of Mr Doyle.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly said it was not possible to determine a precise time of death for Mr Doyle but both men were guilty of attempted deception.

The judge added that the two men abandoned Mr Doyle at the post office, which caused public interest in the case and caused hurt to his family, and blamed post office staff for his death rather than seeking help.