Ulster Bank to close all branches in Republic of Ireland

Ulster Bank will shut down its entire branch network in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.

In 2021 the bank’s parent company, Nat West, said it would withdraw from the Republic of Ireland.

Since then the bank has been selling off its loan book to other banks and financial institutions.

The move does not impact the bank’s separate operations in Northern Ireland.

The bank has 63 branches in the Republic. They stopped processing in-branch transactions three weeks ago.

The bank’s ATM services will also cease from 16.30 BST on Friday.

‘Today is a poignant day in Ulster Bank’s 187-year history as our remaining 63 branches in the Republic of Ireland will close their doors for the last time," said the bank’s chief executive Jane Howard.

‘"I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of our branch colleagues over the years, particularly for their dedication over the past two challenging years,’ she added.

The bank says 99% of its personal accounts and 91% of business accounts are now either closed or inactive.

John O'Connell, General Secretary of the Financial Services Union, said it was "a sad and difficult day for many staff and customers of Ulster Bank".

"Many staff have spent their entire working life employed by Ulster Bank in their retail branch network," he added.

Nat West took the decision to close the bank in the Republic because its performance did not properly recover from the impact of the property and banking crisis.