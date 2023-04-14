A football club is planning on building a memorial garden for ashes that were interred on a pitch that is due to be re-laid.

Ipswich Town Football Club said when installing a new state-of-the-art surface, ashes "will inevitably be disturbed".

It said it wants to relocate the earth from where they were placed to a new memorial garden at the rear of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.

A memorial service, for family members and next of kin, will be held around 24 April.