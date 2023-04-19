Cannabis find shows exploitation of people - police
The discovery of cannabis plants at a property has highlighted the exploitation of people being used as so-called cannabis gardeners, police have said.
Police went to the address in Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, on Monday and seized more than 40 plants.
Officers also found a "tiny" room with a makeshift bed made up of a wooden plank resting between two stools.
Nottinghamshire Police said "cannabis gardeners" were often extremely vulnerable people exploited for the benefit of others.
Rat traps were also found in the "small and dirty area" where the person tending the grow was sleeping and living.
The equipment used to power the cannabis grow was also removed by police.
PC Al Johnson said the discovery was a "good example" of the other side of growing cannabis.
"Namely the appalling conditions people tending these plants are expected to live in," he said.
"That's why we take reports of cannabis production so seriously, because of the detrimental impact it can have to people, as well as the wider community."