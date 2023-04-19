The discovery of cannabis plants at a property has highlighted the exploitation of people being used as so-called cannabis gardeners, police have said.

Police went to the address in Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, on Monday and seized more than 40 plants.

Officers also found a "tiny" room with a makeshift bed made up of a wooden plank resting between two stools.

Nottinghamshire Police said "cannabis gardeners" were often extremely vulnerable people exploited for the benefit of others.