Lifeboat paid for by married couple after deaths
Couple leave thousands in their wills to the RNLI
A new lifeboat is bought and named in their honour
It is expected to save lives in and around Northumberland
A couple have been praised for their generosity after it emerged they left a third of their estate to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
It had been Gary and Elaine Whiting's wish to buy a lifeboat in memory of Mr Whiting's parents when they died.
The couple left thousands of pounds in their wills, allowing the RNLI to launch a new lifeboat in Amble, Northumberland.
A ceremony was held where their wish was granted, and an £88,000 vessel was named the Alf and Dora Whiting.
"Without such generosity the new lifeboat wouldn't have become a reality", Rodney Burge, an RNLI volunteer told the BBC.
The couple, originally from West Yorkshire, passed away but not before raising thousands of pounds for the RNLI over the years.
Family members, volunteers and Vicar John McDermott from St Cuthbert's Parish Church, Amble were among those attending the official naming ceremony.
'Next chapter'
The D-class inshore lifeboat was christened by Mr and Mrs Whiting's niece Sharon Barrans and finally given its name.
Due to its smaller size, it can reach casualties close to the shore and access areas such as caves, cliffs and around rocks.
Mr Burge said the new lifeboat "marked the start of the next chapter of lifesaving" for the area.
"It provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the incredible generosity of Elaine and Gary Whiting", he said.
"The couple remembered the RNLI in their wills, wishing that their bequest was used to purchase a lifeboat in memory of Gary's mother and father, Alf and Dora Whiting".
The RNLI, founded in 1824, operates hundreds of lifeboat stations across the UK and in 2021 said it was responsible for saving 408 lives.
The RNLI said about 95% of its workforce were volunteers and relied heavily on donations from members of the public.
Mr Burge added: "Such support is the lifeblood of our charity and ensures that we're able to continue our vital role of saving lives at sea today and for future generations".
The Alf and Dora Whiting replaces the station's former D-class lifeboat, which was moved to the site in 2010.
The station is already home to the £2.2m Shannon class lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, which can attend incidents in all weather conditions.
