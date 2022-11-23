A police officer who phoned in sick so she could attend a social gathering with colleagues would have been sacked if she had not resigned, a disciplinary panel has found.

L﻿eicestershire Police held a gross misconduct hearing for Danielle Perkins following the incident in January.

T﻿he panel, which met on 15 November, found the allegation was proven and Ms Perkins had breached standards of professional behaviour, namely honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

I﻿t concluded had she not resigned from her role in October, she would have been dismissed without notice.