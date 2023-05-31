Medieval minster items to be auctioned off to pay for repairs
Items from two East Yorkshire churches, some of the objects dating back to the medieval era, are to be auctioned off to help raise money for repairs.
Beverley Minster and the town's St Mary's Church need restoration work totalling around £20m, according to the Two Churches One Town charity.
As part of the fundraising efforts, objects including medieval stone pinnacles, wood carvings and a barrow from the church's collections will be sold.
Tim Carlisle, chairman of the charity, said: "We are raising money to help keep both of these iconic buildings open and safe for people to visit."
The roof of Beverley Minster was currently leaking in 250 places and the East Window was also in need of repairs, Mr Carlisle said.
Stonework from St Mary's Church had previously fallen from the building and the tower needed restoration work, he added.
"These two buildings book-end this beautiful town and they are a magnet for people coming from all over the world.
"If they do have to shut, that's going to have a very negative effect on the economy, particularly tourism."
TV presenter and Beverley auctioneer Caroline Hawley will oversee the auction which is due to be held on 8 July.
Ms Hawley said the event was a "rare" opportunity to purchase items linked to the town's history.
"It's so difficult, if not impossible, to put a price on these items," she said.
"The stone pinnacles date back about 750 years and they have come from the top of the Minster. Some have been worn over the many years, but some have quite sharp features still of the grotesques.
"These are very special when you consider they go back as long as 750 years and they have been sitting on top of the Minster watching the town evolve. I just think they are priceless really."
People have been invited to have their own antiques appraised at two valuation days at Treasure House on 3 June and St Mary's Church on 23 June.
They can donate their items to be sold alongside the two churches' artefacts at the auction to help support the fundraising campaign.
