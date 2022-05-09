£1.6m project to improve access to tiny Staffa
At a glance
The National Trust for Scotland is to begin a £1.6m project to improve access to Staffa later this year.
The tiny island west of Mull attracts up to 100,000 visitors a year.
Staffa is famous for its volcanic rocks, Fingal's Cave and birdlife, which includes puffins.
The trust said the work would start after the end of the summer visitor season.
Visitors' access to the famous isle of Staffa is to be improved in one of the most complex projects undertaken by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).
The tiny island seven miles (11km) west of Mull attracts up to 100,000 tourists a year.
Staffa is famed for its hexagonal basalt rock columns, which were formed by ancient volcanic eruptions, as well as its Fingal's Cave and birdlife.
NTS said the island's jetty, the steps up to the top of the island and footpaths are to be upgraded in a £1.6m construction project due to start in mid August.
The concrete steps are to be dyed the same colour as the natural rock.
Boats and helicopters will be needed to get the materials and contractors to and from Staffa.
Will Boyd-Wallis, of NTS, said this year's work was expected to run into September and would mean restrictions on access to the island.
He said the "very challenging and hugely costly" project would be finished off early next year, adding that the aim was to avoid disrupting the busy summer visitor season.
Mr Boyd-Wallis said: "You also don't want to do it in summer because of the bird breeding season.
"There are lots of protected birds on Staffa - puffins and storm petrels."