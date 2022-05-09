Visitors' access to the famous isle of Staffa is to be improved in one of the most complex projects undertaken by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

The tiny island seven miles (11km) west of Mull attracts up to 100,000 tourists a year.

Staffa is famed for its hexagonal basalt rock columns, which were formed by ancient volcanic eruptions, as well as its Fingal's Cave and birdlife.

NTS said the island's jetty, the steps up to the top of the island and footpaths are to be upgraded in a £1.6m construction project due to start in mid August.

The concrete steps are to be dyed the same colour as the natural rock.

Boats and helicopters will be needed to get the materials and contractors to and from Staffa.