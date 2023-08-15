Nearly £50m for extra hospital beds
NHS trusts in Warwickshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire have been awarded nearly £50m by the government to provide dozens of extra hospital beds.
The money is part of £250m funding to provide an extra 5,000 hospital beds in England to reduce winter pressures and help lower record waiting lists.
However, critics have questioned why the beds will not be available earlier than January, and who would staff the new wards.
The funding includes £15.1m to create two new 30-bed wards at George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton.
These would increase the hospital's ward capacity by 20%, according to the trust that runs it, and open very early in 2024 "during what is predicted to be one of the busiest periods the NHS has ever faced".
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust has been given £21.4m and said it would be used to create 52 extra beds.
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, meanwhile, has been awarded £13.4m.
Under the Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan funding, 900 new beds in England should be ready by January and the remainder soon after.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "These 900 new beds will mean more people can be treated quickly, speeding up flow through hospitals and reducing frustratingly long waits for treatment."
'Elephant in the room'
NHS Providers, which represents trusts, said they would welcome the support, but were concerned the extra capacity would only be in place from January.
"For the best results, trusts would need these new beds before winter begins," said Miriam Deakin, from the organisation.
Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said the "elephant in the room" was who would staff the additional beds.
"Nursing staff are already spread too thinly over too many patients," she said.
George Eliot Hospital managers said the trust had also been awarded £6m to get the new wards ready "as soon as possible".
Managing Director Dr Catherine Free said it was a "fantastic development for the hospital" and important for the community, and would help it "deliver patient-centred care at a time of continued increased demand".
The trust added that the new wards, on top of its Captain Sir Tom Moore unit, would also allow it to move patients in from older facilities, freeing them up temporarily to be refurbished.