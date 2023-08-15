NHS trusts in Warwickshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire have been awarded nearly £50m by the government to provide dozens of extra hospital beds.

The money is part of £250m funding to provide an extra 5,000 hospital beds in England to reduce winter pressures and help lower record waiting lists.

However, critics have questioned why the beds will not be available earlier than January, and who would staff the new wards.

The funding includes £15.1m to create two new 30-bed wards at George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton.